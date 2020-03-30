You are the owner of this article.
Linen and uniform provider Alsco partially closes St. Louis office
Linen and uniform provider Alsco partially closes St. Louis office

ST. LOUIS — Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services will conduct layoffs at its St. Louis branch, in the wake of COVID-19, the company said in a notice to the state.

The branch will be partially closed, and 39 employees will be impacted. The company said it hopes to return employees within six months.

"There are numerous government and health directives impacting our business and making it impossible to continue operations for the time being," the company said in the notice.

A spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.



