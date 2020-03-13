Liquidity in U.S. Treasuries worrisome as Fed tries to restore order

Yields on 30-year bonds on Friday jumped to an overnight high of 1.87%, before dropping back down to 1.41% in the morning New York trading session, an unusually large move.

The yields also had several instances where they spiked by more than 10 basis points during only a one-minute timeframe on Friday morning.

“Markets are functioning, they are just don’t have the capacity to deal with what everybody wants to do in a short period of time,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

“You’ve got very specific things that are happening in a particular part of the Treasury market that are not happening elsewhere,” Vogel said.

Yields on seven-year notes rose this week, spending some time above those of 10-year notes for the first time since the seven-year notes were reintroduced in 2009, in another sign of market dislocation.

Liquidity in older Treasuries, which are known as off-the-runs and make up the bulk of the outstanding debt, has been even worse than for more recently issued bonds, traders said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve were working to keep markets open and to provide “unlimited liquidity.”