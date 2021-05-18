Liz Weston: The checks that could change your financial life

Most low- to middle-income families make enough money to cover their expenses, but there’s often a cash flow mismatch between when they need money and when it comes in, Tescher says. That can lead to late fees, bank overdrafts, utility shut-offs and other unpleasant consequences.

“Then, digging yourself out of the mess is time-consuming and expensive,” Tescher says. Drawing from an emergency account, then replenishing it can smooth out those gaps.

Increase your financial help

Once you have a starter emergency fund, you may want to pay down payday loans, credit cards and other expensive debt, Westley says. The less interest you have to pay on debt, the more money you have for uses that you choose.

People also could start or increase their retirement savings, either by contributing to an individual retirement account or boosting their contributions to a workplace plan such as a 401(k). While the tax credit money can’t be directly placed into a workplace plan, you could use it to replace the contributions that come out of your paycheck.