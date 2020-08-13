LMI considers sale of Cuba factory as it struggles with pandemic, Boeing 737 Max grounding

Since the start of the pandemic, LMI has reduced its workforce — which includes factories across the aerospace supply chain in Kansas, California, Washington and Oklahoma — by 600 people to about 1,600, according to The Wall Street Journal. That has included about 350 furloughs and layoffs in Missouri, including at its two St. Charles locations and factories in Cuba and Washington. LMI said in late 2017 that it had more than 700 employees at its Missouri facilities.

Salmo said the sale of the Cuba facility is an attempt to position LMI to “weather what is a very difficult market.”

While some of the impact on LMI has been offset by strong military orders at Boeing, LMI and other firms in the aviation supply chain are looking to Congress to help keep workers on the payroll as the industry faces the dual crises.