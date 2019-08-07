The Regional Business Council and the St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation have launched STL.works, a campaign and web portal intended to connect people with job opportunities.
The project aims to promote careers in healthcare, technology, manufacturing and construction.
Job seekers and students can visit the website and take a short quiz and find a general area that matches their skills. Visitors to the website can then explore job opportunities and educational programs available in that field.
"We must develop a robust, skilled workforce to keep our outstanding companies here and to attract other businesses to St. Louis," Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the St. Louis Regional Business Council, said in a press release.