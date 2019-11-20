Subscribe for 99¢
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A local emergency cleaning company has been acquired by Fort Worth-based Interstate Restoration.

Catastrophe Cleaning & Restoration Co, Inc., also known as CATCO, helps restore businesses and homes after damage from fire, smoke, water, sewer and other situations.

The 50-person company was established in 1981. It is based in Maryland Heights and has another location in the Kansas City area.

Interstate Restoration also offers emergency restoration and reconstruction services. It has more than 1,700 employees.

"Interstate’s support will provide CATCO with broader geographic coverage across its regions and more rapid response to disasters than ever before," Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur said in a statement.

