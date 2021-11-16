Local life science firm raises $105 million in Series B funding

ST. LOUIS — Local life sciences firm Geneoscopy Inc. has raised $105 million in Series B financing, the company announced Tuesday.
-
Spire’s pipeline debate gets heated, and sparks big questions about the region’s heating
-
‘No bad seat in the house’: St. Louis soccer stadium construction comes together
-
Spire denies ‘fearmongering,’ amid outcries over pipeline shutdown
-
Demonstrators decry developer’s use of Homer G. Phillips’ name for north St. Louis clinic
-
'The market has been on fire': Competition for St. Louis industrial property heats up
Geneoscopy is focused on developing non-invasive, diagnostic tests for colorectal cancer.
Lightchain Capital and NT Investments led the funding round. Both have invested in Geneoscopy in the past.
Geneoscopy received an Arch Grant in 2016.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today