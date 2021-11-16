 Skip to main content
Local life science firm raises $105 million in Series B funding
Local life science firm raises $105 million in Series B funding

BioGenerator

Andrew, 28, and Erica Barnell, 26, siblings and cofounders of Geneoscopy, have a meeting in the collaborative space at BioGenerator on 4320 Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

ST. LOUIS — Local life sciences firm Geneoscopy Inc. has raised $105 million in Series B financing, the company announced Tuesday.

Geneoscopy is focused on developing non-invasive, diagnostic tests for colorectal cancer.

Lightchain Capital and NT Investments led the funding round. Both have invested in Geneoscopy in the past.

Geneoscopy received an Arch Grant in 2016.

