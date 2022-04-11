 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan University files plans for $28 million expansion of Chesterfield campus

Logan University expansion

Digital rendering depicts Logan University's proposed expansion of its campus in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD — Logan University is planning to renovate and expand its science building to house state-of-the-art labs, an imaging center and more. 

The private chiropractic college said the $28 million project will add 14,400 square feet of space to its 112-acre Chesterfield campus on Schoettler Road. It plans to finance the expansion with a capital campaign and a $1 million gift from alumnus Arlan Fuhr and his wife, Judi Fuhr, said Logan spokesperson Nina Kult. 

The city of Chesterfield's architectural review board is slated to review the project at 6 p.m. on April 14 at Chesterfield City Hall. 

