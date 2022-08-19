Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast.

Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis' central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.

The company, which has been in St. Louis since 2014, employs over 100 people locally and over the next year plans to hire 40 more workers, including for sales and bilingual account representatives. Total Quality Logistics, said Director of Real Estate Dan Gabbard, has been "impressed by the strong pool of talent" in the region.

"St. Louis is a growth market," Gabbard said in a statement.

The office vacancy rate in downtown St. Louis is 20.7%, flat compared to the same period last year, according to research from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

John Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.