Target on Saturday acknowledged a "systems issue" affecting stores, as shoppers took to social media to complain that cash registers weren't working.
In a tweet from one of its official accounts, Target said that it's "aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."
Social media users reported cash registers were not functioning properly at dozens of stores across the country and posted images of long lines.
"This is how you bring America to a standstill," a Minnesota journalist shared on Twitter alongside a photo of an error message at a cashier's stand. "Every single register at the Richfield [Target] is down."
Employees at three different locations in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 pm ET.
At least one Twitter user in the St. Louis area also posted about an outage:
Agree! I ended up leaving after I spent a half hour shopping. Waste of time!— Bethanya (@braavz9er) June 15, 2019
When shopping at your favorite store goes wrong @Target #systemfailure— Miss December (@Brittlecrunch07) June 15, 2019
Walked in to @target and got told “our systems are down and we are unable to sell anything at this time.”— Micheal (@mdanbom) June 15, 2019
It's not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage. The company's corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.
Target has 1,800 locations in the United States, and a large presence in India.