Long-sought U.S. labor rule change raises worker safety questions in coronavirus crisis

But workers are scared of getting infected and some have staged protests over fears they are being exposed at work to the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease. At least 60,000 people have died in the United States, the most in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

Hospital janitors

Workers’ advocates say the NLRB rule will, for example, prevent janitors who work in hospitals and are employed by a staffing agency, from demanding safety measures that could protect them from the coronavirus.

That’s because the agency that employs the janitors controls the conditions the new rule deems essential, such as pay, hours and discipline. The hospital may control the health and safety conditions that could expose the janitors to coronavirus at work, but the hospital would not be considered a joint employer under the new rule.

As a result, the hospital management would have no legal duty under federal labor law to come to the bargaining table and negotiate with the janitors over safety.