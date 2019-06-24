Greg Prestemon, who led the EDC Business and Community Partners in St. Charles County for 26 years, is retiring.
Prestemon led as CEO and president during a surge in growth in St. Charles County.
“Greg leaves the organization in very strong standing, having positioned it as a leader in lending and community partnerships," EDC board chair Dennis Maher, who also is vice chairman, St Louis, for Enterprise Bank, said in a statement.
Craig Frahm was tapped as interim CEO of the EDC. A nationwide search is planned to identify Prestemon’s successor.