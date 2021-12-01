Longtime Variety leader Jan Albus to step down

ST. LOUIS — Jan Albus will step down as CEO of Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis at the end of the year, the nonprofit announced this week.

Albus has been with the organization, which provides services and programming for children with special needs, for 25 years and as its leader since 2014. She is leaving to work as a consultant, Albus said.

During her tenure, Albus founded Variety Theatre, which has produced 10 Broadway musicals at the Touhill Performing Arts Center, led the creation of Variety Wonderland Playground at Forest Park and developed such programs as Bikes for Kids and Variety Week.

"The opportunity to grow the organization from a private club to a full blown nonprofit, that was quite a challenge and a wonderful opportunity," she said. "It's been my privilege."

Executive Director Brian Roy, who has handled daily operations since 2017, will take over for Albus. His goal is to scale Variety to cater to more children, he said.

