Loop Trolley to reappear next week for testing

ST. LOUIS — The revitalized Loop Trolley, which shut down for the winter at the end of October, will show up again next week on Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue — but just for testing.

The trolley line's car No. 3, which has yet to be used regularly after it was delivered in 2019, will make test runs Tuesday and Wednesday, and, if needed, on Thursday. The car also will undergo safety inspections.

During the line's latest three-month run, from August through October, it ran one car and used a second car as a backup.

When the trolley began operating in late 2018, plans had called for running two cars and keeping a third as a backup but there were repeated delays in renovating and testing car No. 3.

The line, from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City, suspended regular service at the end of 2019 amid financial and operational problems.

The Bi-State Development Agency, which took over trolley operations last year from the nonprofit Loop Trolley Co., has yet to decide whether it will regularly run one or two cars when the line resumes operating in the spring.

"Operating costs and reliable vehicle asset resources will determine what service will look like" in the spring, Bi-State said in a statement.

Joe Edwards, a Delmar Loop businessman and the prime promoter of the project for decades, said car No. 3 was first used in Melbourne, Australia, in the 1920s and later in Seattle. It was renovated by an Iowa company.