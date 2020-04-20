Lord & Taylor explores bankruptcy as stores remain shut

Lord & Taylor is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after it was forced to temporarily shut all of its 38 U.S. department stores in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

It is one of several options that the retailer and its advisers are exploring, which also include trying to negotiate relief from creditors and finding additional financing, some of the sources said, adding that no final decisions have been made.

Fashion rental service startup Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor last year from Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Company for C$100 million. Hudson's Bay kept ownership of some of Lord & Taylor's real estate and assumed responsibility for its rent payments, amounting to tens of millions of dollars a year.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Lord & Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Le Tote spokeswoman said Lord & Taylor is working through various options and declined to comment further. A representative for Hudson's Bay, based in Canada, declined to comment.