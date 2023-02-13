There’s still time for companies to submit nominations for the Post-Dispatch’s 2023 Top Workplaces awards.

The final deadline has been extended to March 17. Nominations can be submitted at stltoday.com/nominate or by calling 314-561-9028.

The Top Workplaces section will publish in the Post-Dispatch this summer.

Participating in Top Workplaces is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees in the greater St. Louis region. Public, private, nonprofit and government entities are all eligible.

Once a company is nominated, employees complete an anonymous, 24-question survey to evaluate their workplaces.

Top Workplace winners score high among their peers on effective leadership, strong values and clear direction for the company.

Organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver results, according to Energage research.

Workplace engagement firm Energage runs the contest nationally. The company conducts Top Workplace surveys in 61 markets, and surveys over 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations across the country in 2022.

So far, more than 200 employers have signed up to take part for this year’s awards.

A list of 2022 winners can be found at https://www.stltoday.com/business/workplaces/