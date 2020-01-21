You are the owner of this article.
Lucky's Market reportedly to close 32 locations
Lucky's Market reportedly to close 32 locations

Knoebel completes Lucky's Market, two more planned in Florida

Knoebel Construction has completed work on a Lucky's Market in Springfield, Mo., and is contracted to build two more in Florida. (Knoebel handout)

 Tony Schanuel

ROCK HILL — Lucky's Market will close locations across the country, according to multiple media reports.

The retailer plans to shutter as many as 32 of its 39 locations, Progressive Grocer reported. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that 20 of Lucky's 21 Florida stores will close by Feb. 12; the chain canceled plans to open 14 other stores across the state.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It has three stores in Missouri: in Rock Hill, Springfield and Columbia. It shuttered a location in Ellisville in 2017.

The news comes after supermarket chain Kroger said in December it had decided to divest its stake in Lucky's Market, after three years invested.

