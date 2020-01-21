Lucky's Market to close stores in Rock Hill, across country

ROCK HILL — Lucky's Market will close locations across the country, including one in the St. Louis area.

Lucky's Market has three stores in Missouri: in Rock Hill, Springfield and Columbia. The Rock Hill and Springfield locations will be closing, the stores confirmed in posts on Facebook. The Columbia store will remain open.

The posts said that starting Wednesday, the Rock Hill and Springfield stores will offer "significant discounts on all products in the store."

The retailer plans to shutter as many as 32 of its 39 locations, Progressive Grocer reported. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that 20 of Lucky's 21 Florida stores will close by Feb. 12; the chain canceled plans to open 14 other stores across the state.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after supermarket chain Kroger said in December it had decided to divest its stake in Lucky's Market, after three years invested.

It shuttered a location in Ellisville in 2017.

