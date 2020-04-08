Lumière Place, which had been paying workers, furloughs over 600

ST. LOUIS — After continuing to pay its employees for weeks after state regulators forced it to shut down in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, Lumière Place Casino on Thursday said it would furlough its 646 employees starting Saturday, according to a notice filed with Missouri.

The downtown casino, owned by Eldorado Resorts Inc., closed along with other Missouri casinos March 17. The Missouri Gaming Commission's closure order has since been extended through April 24.

Dave Morton of Unite Local 74, the union that represents casino workers there, said Lumiere had been a "gracious" employer and continued paying employees for weeks despite the closure. Lumière Place has also agreed to continue paying its share of employee health insurance through at least June, he said.

Also filing layoff notices with Missouri Wednesday was the Atlanta-based owner of Hooters restaurants. The layoffs affect 321 Missouri employees at nine corporate-owned stores, including five in the St. Louis area: Florissant, Downtown St. Louis, Maryland Heights, South County and St. Peters.

The company said it was laying off corporate employees, too. The reduction wouldn't impact all employees, the company said, but they layoffs initiated March 20 were expected to be permanent. Among those impacted, according to the filing, were 76 kitchen staff and 211 "Hooters girls."

