Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights.

St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.

The development would entail demolishing the motel. It would feature one five-story apartment building with underground parking, according to a Maryland Heights planning report. The project, the report said, does not include enough parking as required by zoning code.

The city's Planning and Zoning board is slated to review the project at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Maryland Heights Government Center.

The development marks Lux Living's latest foray in the St. Louis suburbs; Crestwood officials last week approved the developer's preliminary plan for apartments and commercial space on Watson Road.

But Lux Living, led by brothers Victor Alston and Sid Chakraverty, has generated controversy in the city of St. Louis, with tenant complaints of property mismanagement and efforts to stall a competing development. Lux officials did not respond to a request for comment.

This latest project, though, has generated "some excitement" from the Maryland Heights Police Department, according to a internal memo to city planning staff that described the motel as a nuisance property.

The police have responded to 154 calls this year at the motel, which Deputy Police Chief Jamison White described in the memo as an eyesore "that attracts a certain type of criminal element."

White said the calls were serious in nature, and that another apartment development in Maryland Heights, the Flats at Dorsett Ridge, has not had as many police calls nor as serious.

The motel property is owned by Welcome Hospitality LLC, according to St. Louis County Assessor records.

Jitendra Patel, who is listed on incorporation documents, did not respond to a request for comment.