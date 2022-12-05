Lux Living tries again with Engineers' Club development in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Apartment developer Lux Living is trying again with a plan to transform the Central West End's historic Engineers' Club Building into apartments after a St. Louis board rejected its proposal last year.

On Monday, the St. Louis Preservation Board will review Lux Living’s plan to build a six-story apartment building around the Engineers' Club on the east and north that will be connected by a one-story building. The Engineers' Club building, at 4339-4359 Lindell Boulevard, would remain intact, according to the board's agenda.

The Cultural Resources Office, which has often been at odds with Lux Living, is recommending the Preservation Board approve the project. The board meets at 4 p.m. Another Lux project — the demolition of a row of long-vacant buildings along Kingshighway, just south of Forest Park — is also on the agenda.

The endorsement follows significant changes to Lux Living's original proposal for the property last year, which called for a partial demolition. Lux Living said at the time that an engineering report found structural problems with the property that made it hard to save. But the CRO, which did not include that report to the board, and the Preservation Board voted against the proposal.

This time, Lux Living worked with CRO to refine the proposal to retain the building and build a complementary design, CRO said in the agenda.

The Engineers’ Club building was built in 1965 and houses the Engineers’ Club of St. Louis, a professional organization that formed in 1868, according to its website. They would sell the building to Lux Living and lease a smaller space, likely elsewhere.