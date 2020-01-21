Lux pitches 300-unit apartment building near Soulard Market

ST. LOUIS — Lux Living, which has developed hundreds of apartments around the city in recent years, is planning a $68 million, 300-unit apartment building near Soulard Market.

The project, pitched at the site of a truck dealership on Seventh Street, would be Lux Living's largest to date. The company recently completed The Steelyard, a 128-unit apartment building less than a mile south of the new project. Lux Living's director of Operations Kyle Hennessey said it was fully leased before construction wrapped up.

The new Soulard project — branded "SoHo" — will be at the corner of Seventh and Marion streets, where Broadway Ford Truck Sales is currently located. According to a city report on the project, the developers plan to acquire the site for $4.2 million. Plans also call for 330 parking spaces and 5,000 square-feet of commercial space.

The Soulard project "will boast an amazing outdoor amenity deck featuring both the largest pool deck and dog park in the city," Hennessey said.

The city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is recommending the Board of Aldermen grant the project a 10-year tax abatement worth 95 percent of the improvements.

Lux Living, led by Victor Alston and Sidarth Chakraverty, has been busy in recent years. It is finishing up leasing on its new Bordeaux apartments, a 48-unit rehab of an old mop factory in Lafayette Square, and expects to complete construction of its 150-unit Chelsea apartments on Pershing Avenue in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood later this year.

