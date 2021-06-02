Luxury apartments planned at historic office building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A local real estate investment firm is planning to redevelop a historic downtown office building into luxury apartments.

Creve Coeur-based Bamboo Equity Partners plans to transform 1133 Pine Street, also known as the Publicity Building, into 26 apartments. Bamboo is searching for a general contractor but expects the redevelopment to be finished by spring 2022. Bamboo is not seeking city incentives for the project, said founder and Managing Principal Dan Dokovic.

The five-story building was built in 1903 and was the headquarters for the Nelson Chesman & Co. advertising agency. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest existing building associated with St. Louis’ advertising industry. The building is one block from St. Louis University School of Law.

Bamboo acquired the property and adjacent parking lot from Advocate Real Estate Holdings and was represented by affiliate company Intelica CRE in the deal. Manor Real Estate represented the seller.