Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neiman, which filed for bankruptcy in a Houston federal court, said it reached agreement with creditors for $675 million of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations while it attempts to reorganize. 

In the St. Louis area, the upscale retailer has a store at Plaza Frontenac.

This story will be updated.

