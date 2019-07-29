Macy’s Backstage is opening nearly two dozen of its discount stores nationwide August 10, including at West County Center in Des Peres.
The 13,800 square foot Backstage at West County Center will open within the Macy's store at the mall. There are more than 200 Macy's Backstage locations, including locally at Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, the St. Louis Galleria and South County Center.
"Backstage stores focus on value and newness, guaranteeing that shoppers will find an amazingly-priced assortment of recognizable brands and trends each visit," Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of off-price, said in a statement. "Frequent deliveries ensure there is always a new reason to come in and shop.”
To support the growth of Macy’s Backstage, a new Backstage distribution center will open next month in Columbus, Ohio, the company said.