Macy's is adding new lighting, flooring and other improvements at its stores at West County Center and the St. Louis Galleria.
The department store chain said that the two St. Louis area stores are among 100 locations nationwide that are part of its Growth150 initiative. Macy's previously upgraded 50 stores last year as part of the effort.
“The performance of the Growth 50 stores has given us the confidence to expand the strategy to 100 more stores this year," John Harper, chief stores officer at Macy’s, said in a statement. "Beyond our capital investment, the customer will see an increase in colleague support, advancement in omnichannel technology and more curated merchandise, tailored to their store location."
As part of the changes, Macy's at West County Center added 18 employees and expanded store hours, and both the West County Center and Galleria stores expand their furniture and mattress departments.