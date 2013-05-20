Macy's announcement a belated nod to the fall of downtown shopping

At Christmastime, the stores competed for big-eyed children and their parents’ wallets with elaborate wonderlands featuring Santa Claus himself, who always managed to be in all three stores at once. Sidewalks were jammed with gawking families drawn to big window displays — electric trains rushing through landscapes, mechanical elves hammering toys and reindeer bobbing.

Holiday music blaring from outdoor speakers competed with police whistles and the racket of traffic. It was all commotion. Then, gradually, it wasn’t.

Scruggs was the first to tumble, closing its downtown store in 1967. Stix, acquired by Dillard’s in 1984 and renamed, followed in 2001. Famous-Barr became Macy’s in 2006.

There has been a department store at the Macy’s location since 1913, when the owners of the Famous department store bought the William Barr Dry Goods Co. to form Famous-Barr. It moved into the brand-new Railway Exchange Building, which covered the entire block of Sixth, Locust, Seventh and Olive.

The Barr company dated to 1849, when it opened on Market Street about where the Gateway Arch is now. Famous opened in 1870. After fire destroyed its store at Broadway and Morgan Street (now Convention Plaza) in 1892, Famous was rebuilt by a partnership led by David May, a German immigrant who got his start in Colorado mining camps.