Macy's hiring more than 400 here as holiday season approaches
Macy's hiring more than 400 here as holiday season approaches

Department store giant Macy's is looking to hire more than 400 people in the St. Louis area, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. 

Hiring events will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at more than 500 stores across the country.

The company is hoping to hire roughly 76,000 full- and part-time workers nationwide for its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores and other operations heading into the holiday season. 

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring events at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com

