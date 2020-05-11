You are the owner of this article.
Macy's opens St. Peters location to customers
FILE PHOTO: Debbie Elbl, of St. Charles, reads a mall map as holiday decorations is seen inside the Macy's Department store on Nov. 17, 2016 at West County Mall in Des Peres. (Photo by Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

ST. PETERS — Macy's is reopening some locations Monday, including a store at the Mid Rivers Mall.

Most Macy's stores have been closed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Macy's Mid Rivers location will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and now offers curbside pick-up. The Macy's West Park location in Cape Girardeau is also slated to reopen Monday.

There will be social distancing guidelines in place, and customers and employees will be advised to maintain six feet of distance. Stores will have sanitation stations and there will be plexiglass shields at some registers. Employees will be asked to wear masks.

