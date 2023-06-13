MASCOUTAH — The recent opening of a major expansion of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport's terminal was marked at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday attended by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials.

The project added more than 41,000 square feet to the terminal, almost doubling its size. The expansion area, which opened Friday, includes two new gates, increasing MidAmerica's total to five.

Other highlights include a new TSA screening area, new family rest rooms, a nursing room, a relief area for service animals, a larger departure lounge with additional concessions and a storm shelter.

The $34 million project, funded mainly by federal and state grants, also includes yet-to-be-completed work in the older part of the terminal — including baggage system improvements, a new gift shop and a community conference room. That's expected to be finished later this year.

MidAmerica's commercial carrier, Allegiant Air, now averages 70 inbound and outbound flights a week to 12 cities in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Also under construction is a $37.7 million project to add new taxiway pavement and a new taxiway bridge to serve a new Boeing refueling drone plant set to open next year.