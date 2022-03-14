 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major Brands to offer free rides home for St. Patrick's Day

ST. LOUIS — Alcohol distributor Major Brands is offering 2,000 free Lyft rides home on Thursday to help keep St. Patrick's Day revelers safe.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia will be able to get a free ride using the code MBSTPATS in the ride-sharing app Lyft.

"St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations are a treasured annual tradition and Major Brands is proud to once again partner with Pernod Ricard and Jameson Irish Whiskey to help Missourians plan ahead to get home safe,” said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum.

The offering is part of St. Louis-based Major Brands' Safe Home After Every Occasion program. It also offers free rides on the night before Thanksgiving, the biggest bar night of the year, and New Year's Eve.

