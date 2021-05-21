 Skip to main content
Major Maryland Heights-based company plans to go public
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Water, sewer and fire protection product company Core & Main announced Friday it will soon launch its initial public offering. 

Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights, said in a news release Friday it filed its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and potential shareholders will soon be able to buy shares of its Class A common stock.

The company has about 3,600 employees and more than 275 locations nationwide. It distributes piping, manholes, concrete, valves, fittings and other products, and its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

In 2017 Core & Main was established as an independent company from Atlanta-based HD Supply Holdings, an industrial distributor started by The Home Depot.

