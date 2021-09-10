‘Major problem’: St. Louis puts downtown's Reign Restaurant on trial

ST. LOUIS — By the time city liquor control officers reached Reign Restaurant’s front door one Saturday in May, it was 1:50 a.m., way past closing time. They could see people still drinking inside, but when the officers tried to enter, a “very large” security officer blocked their path.

As the officers stood outside on Washington Avenue, for 22 minutes, patrons slipped out the back door, drinks still in their hands.

Now, after months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings, which begin Friday, will decide the fate of the establishment.

For most of the spring and summer, officials have fielded complaints from Washington Avenue denizens who blame Reign for fights in their streets, broken bottles on the sidewalks and gunshots waking them up at night. But after two shootings in four days last month, city officials are cracking down. The 10 a.m. hearing could end with the revocation of Reign’s liquor license — a fatal blow for almost any nightspot.