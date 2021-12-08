Major shareholder to Post-Dispatch owner: Reject Alden's offer

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest shareholders in Lee Enterprises, which owns the Post-Dispatch, is urging its board to reject a New York hedge's fund unsolicited offer to buy the company.
Praetorian Capital President Harris Kupperman said in a letter to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee on Wednesday that Alden Global Capital's $24-per-share offer fails to recognize the value of Lee's growing digital news business. Kupperman, who said in a filing he owns 7.3% of Lee, predicted that if digital growth continues at its current pace, shares could soon be worth a few hundred dollars each.
Shares closed at $24.95 on Wednesday, but rose more than 10% after hours.
"I simply do not understand what needs to be evaluated here," Kupperman wrote. "Alden’s proposed purchase price is clearly insufficient and opportunistic, grossly undervaluing the business."
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter.
