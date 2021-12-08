 Skip to main content
Major shareholder to Post-Dispatch owner: Reject Alden's offer
Major shareholder to Post-Dispatch owner: Reject Alden's offer

Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2009 photo, a man walks past a St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper box as the Gateway Arch is seen in the background in St. Louis. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about $141 million. In a press release Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 Alden said it sent Lee's board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee's stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest shareholders in Lee Enterprises, which owns the Post-Dispatch, is urging its board to reject a New York hedge's fund unsolicited offer to buy the company. 

Praetorian Capital President Harris Kupperman said in a letter to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee on Wednesday that Alden Global Capital's $24-per-share offer fails to recognize the value of Lee's growing digital news business. Kupperman, who said in a filing he owns 7.3% of Lee, predicted that if digital growth continues at its current pace, shares could soon be worth a few hundred dollars each. 

Shares closed at $24.95 on Wednesday, but rose more than 10% after hours. 

"I simply do not understand what needs to be evaluated here," Kupperman wrote. "Alden’s proposed purchase price is clearly insufficient and opportunistic, grossly undervaluing the business."

