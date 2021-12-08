Major shareholder to Post-Dispatch owner: Reject Alden's offer

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest shareholders in Lee Enterprises, which owns the Post-Dispatch, is urging its board to reject a New York hedge's fund unsolicited offer to buy the company.

Praetorian Capital President Harris Kupperman said in a letter to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee on Wednesday that Alden Global Capital's $24-per-share offer fails to recognize the value of Lee's growing digital news business. Kupperman, who said in a filing he owns 7.3% of Lee, predicted that if digital growth continues at its current pace, shares could soon be worth a few hundred dollars each.

Shares closed at $24.95 on Wednesday, but rose more than 10% after hours.

"I simply do not understand what needs to be evaluated here," Kupperman wrote. "Alden’s proposed purchase price is clearly insufficient and opportunistic, grossly undervaluing the business."

