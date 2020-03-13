Major U.S. internet firms agree to not cancel service
0 comments

Major U.S. internet firms agree to not cancel service

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
FCC: AT&T, Verizon shouldn't exempt own apps from data caps

 In this Oct. 17, 2012, photo, an AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T Wireless retail store front, in Philadelphia. U.S. regulators are calling out AT&T and Verizon for exempting their own video apps from data caps on customers’ cellphones. The Federal Communications Commission sent letters to the country’s biggest wireless carriers Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, saying the way they handle the practice, known as “zero rating,” can hurt competition and consumers. The agency had warned AT&T in November and said Friday, Dec. 2 that AT&T’s response did not ease its concerns. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that major internet providers — including Comcast Corp., AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. — have agreed to not terminate service for the next 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said after calls with companies and associations the firms have also agreed to waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports