Mall landlords, retailers play hardball as rent collections plunge

Gap Inc., one of Simon’s biggest tenants, said in April it would save about $115 million per month by ceasing paying rent for its stores in North America, many of which may not reopen even after the economy comes fully back on line.

Just pretending

While many are genuinely just trying to find a way through the financial mess left by the shutdowns, landlords and sector analysts say some retail names with significant financial backing are simply seeking to use the crisis to force their interests.

CenterSquare’s Crowe, who overseas some the of the firm’s $200 million worth of U.S. real estate, said some of those big chains are using that leverage to play hardball in rent negotiations and warned of repercussions.

Big national chains sign long-term leases and drive foot traffic to surrounding stores, giving them more leverage — and better deals — with landlords who are at risk of defaulting on their own debts.

Jackson Hsieh of retail property group Spirit Realty says he has received deferral requests for almost half of April’s rents.

Spirit owns just under 1,800 properties in 48 states. Its biggest tenants include Home Depot, Walgreens and Church’s Chicken.

“We started to get requests from people who really didn’t deserve a deferral,” he says. “Three investment grade companies asked for a deferral. I said if you don’t pay, we’ll default you and they paid.”

