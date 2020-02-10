Mall owner Simon Property to buy rival Taubman in $3.6 billion deal
FILE - This Feb. 16, 2010 file photo shows the headquarters of the Simon Property Group in downtown Indianapolis. The Simon Property Group will buy mall operator Taubman Realty in a deal valued at around $3.6 billion as those properties continue to struggle along with their retail tenants. Simon Property Group Inc. said Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that its operating partnership, Simon Property Group, LP, will buy all of Taubman stock for $52.50 per share. (Danese Kenon/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)

Top U.S. shopping centers owner Simon Property Group Inc. on Monday agreed to buy rival Taubman Centers Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Simon will buy an 80% stake in the Taubman Realty Group (TRG) Ltd. Partnership, the entity through which Taubman Centers conducts its business.

Taubman family will sell about one-third of its interest in TRG and remain a 20% partner in the firm, the companies said.

Simon's cash offer of $52.50 represents a premium of about 51% to Taubman's closing price on Friday. Shares were trading slightly above the offer price before the bell on Monday.

Taubman's stock has risen nearly 23% since a media report on Feb. 4 said Simon was holding deal talks with the company.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.

Simon's holdings include St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield. Taubman also opened an outlet mall in Chesterfield, but it sold the land and operations to The Staenberg Group in May 2019. 

The acquisition comes against the backdrop of falling U.S. mall traffic as customers switch to online shopping and could help Simon boost its ability to negotiate leases with retailers.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of 2020.

BofA Securities is financial adviser to Simon. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP, and Latham and Watkins LLP are its legal advisers.

Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Taubman and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Honigman LLP its legal advisers.  

