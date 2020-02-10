Mall owner Simon Property to buy rival Taubman in $3.6 billion deal

Top U.S. shopping centers owner Simon Property Group Inc. on Monday agreed to buy rival Taubman Centers Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Simon will buy an 80% stake in the Taubman Realty Group (TRG) Ltd. Partnership, the entity through which Taubman Centers conducts its business.

Taubman family will sell about one-third of its interest in TRG and remain a 20% partner in the firm, the companies said.

Simon's cash offer of $52.50 represents a premium of about 51% to Taubman's closing price on Friday. Shares were trading slightly above the offer price before the bell on Monday.

Taubman's stock has risen nearly 23% since a media report on Feb. 4 said Simon was holding deal talks with the company.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.