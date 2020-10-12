Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy protection amid U.S. opioid litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after it lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to the company’s bankruptcy filing, its largest unsecured creditor is the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, with a debt attributed to payor rebates of $650 million. Other major creditors with local ties include Washington University in St. Louis, $3.3 million, and the Missouri Department of Social Services, $1.7 million.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed accusing drug manufacturers of engaging in deceptive marketing that promoted the use of addictive painkillers, fueling an epidemic that since 1999 has resulted in more than 450,000 overdose deaths.