Man accused of nearly $1 million pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man used the names and Social Security numbers of others to apply for 10 pandemic-related small business loans totaling $979,700, a federal indictment handed down this week says.

Terrell Alexander, 45, applied for the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loans online, the indictment says, from June 25 to Aug. 7 last year. In addition to the fake names, Alexander used some fake driver's licenses in his scheme and supplied false figures for employees and revenue in the applications, the indictment says.

Those loans were intended to ease the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses.

Alexander was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of misuse of a Social Security number, two counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document and one count of theft of government property.

He was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty.

The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $680,000 spread over 20 accounts.

No lawyer is listed for Alexander.

