Man caught on Interstate 44 with credit card skimming gear gets 28 months in prison
ST. LOUIS — A man from Pennsylvania who was caught on Interstate 44 with equipment used to skim credit card information at gas pumps has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Jorge Alexander Betances, Jr., 24, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of device-making equipment.

Prosecutors say Betances was stopped by a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officer with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on April 22, 2019. The deputy found credit card skimming devices, a card encoding device, gas pump-style locks, tools and security seals, and more than 3,572 counterfeit or unauthorized credit cards or other credit access devices, they said.

Thomas Landry, head of the U.S. Secret Service's office in St. Louis said in a statement announcing the sentence that consumers should ensure that gas pumps have not been tampered with before using a credit card there. He recommended customers not use their card as a debit card at the pump, instead paying inside the station or using mobile apps or cardless systems. 

