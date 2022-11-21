Man pleads guilty to nearly $1 million pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Monday to using other people's names and Social Security numbers to apply for 10 pandemic-related small business loans totaling nearly $1 million.

Terrell Alexander, 46, of Black Jack, applied for $979,700 in Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loans from June to August 2021. He collected more than $740,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Alexander also used fake driver's licenses in his scheme and supplied false figures for employees and revenue in the applications, an indictment says. Some of the businesses were real while others were fake, prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

The program's loans were intended to ease the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses.

Alexander pleaded guilty Monday to 10 counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document and one count of theft of government property.

He is set to be sentenced in March and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.