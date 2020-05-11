Manheim vehicle auction firm furloughing 141 from Bridgeton location

BRIDGETON — Wholesale auto auction firm Manheim Inc. will furlough roughly 141 employees from its St. Louis-area location.

Manheim's parent, Atlanta-based Cox Automotive, notified Missouri officials Friday that furloughs of its Missouri staff will begin around May 17 and could last up to 16 weeks. Cox also said about 174 employees at its Kansas City Manheim location will also be furloughed.

Trade publication Auto Remarketing reported last week that Cox Automotive would furlough 12,500 employees internationally. About 10,000 of those positions are in the U.S., and 87 percent of the affected positions are with Manheim, Auto Remarketing reported.

Manheim operates over 100 auction sites for buying and selling used vehicles, catering to companies with vehicle fleets. Its St. Louis location is at 13813 St. Charles Rock Road.

The firm said the furloughs could become permanent, but it will keep paying medical benefits, including the employee share, during the furlough period.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member