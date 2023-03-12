Maple sugar production is on the rise among small-scale producers and hobbyists around St. Louis, while experts warn that warming and erratic winters have turned the sugaring season into a game of weather-related whack-a-mole, with sap runs happening less predictably and for shorter spans of time.

“Some years it might be good. Others, it might be terrible,” said Hannah Hemmelgarn, an assistant program director for the University of Missouri Center for Agroforestry. “That lack of predictability makes it really hard for people who are dependent on this little window between the seasons.”

Maple syrup comes from the sap of sugar maples — which, when it’s in the trees, is just a highly diluted form of the finished product destined for pancakes or other uses as a sweetener. To make it requires tapping the trees to collect the sap, before boiling off loads of excess moisture — leaving the sugars behind, in the far more viscous and more concentrated form of syrup. Producers around the St. Louis region say it generally takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

“It keeps me busy in the winter months” said John Stolwyk, a retiree who taps 220 trees near St. Martins, west of Jefferson City. “It tastes so good after all the hard work, so you’re going to make some more.”

Crucial steps of maple sugaring hinge on the weather. When temperatures swing from freezing nights in the 20s to warmer days in the 40s, for instance, the sap gets flowing thanks to expansion, contraction and pressure changes in the trees, allowing it to gather in buckets or run through tubing strung between taps.

Temperatures also matter because it’s hard to store sap in conditions that are too warm, before it spoils. And once trees sprout buds and leaves the sugaring season grinds to a halt, because the chemistry of the sap changes. It isn’t sweet like in the winter, when it doesn’t have leaves to nourish and essentially serves as antifreeze for the tree.

The reliance on cold conditions means the season is traditionally confined to a distinct chunk of winter and early spring. That sweet spot for production varies by latitude, beginning and ending later in colder northern regions, and occurring earlier, farther south.

But climate-related curveballs have not stopped syrup production from seeing a recent surge in popularity around St. Louis and beyond.

Those involved with regional production say it can offer a good outdoor activity to fill winter months, after the holidays. Plus, it’s now buoyed by reignited interest in “back-to-the-land” principles of self-sufficiency and support for local food products.

“It’s a chance for some Missouri farms to make a product in a time of the year where usually people don’t have other things going on, and add to the viability of small farms,” said James Brochtrup, who owns Two Oaks Farms, in Ste. Genevieve County, and is now in his sixth season of making syrup — joining a local tradition that goes back centuries.

“You’ve got families down here that can trace back seven generations, back to the founding of Ste. Genevieve, that still make maple syrup,” said Brochtrup, adding that, historically, many in the region relied on maple sugar as a primary sweetener, rather than sugar brought in from far-flung places like the Caribbean.

Local production is aided by both official and unofficial efforts to promote it in the region. For example, producers like Stolwyk and Brochtrup run websites and social media pages about the craft, and even run trainings at local libraries. On top of that, a number of universities and their extension services offer public workshops, events and other initiatives.

The University of Missouri Extension, for instance, compiled a December report after a grant allowed it to locally examine the economics behind syrup production.

Of course, the syrup itself offers a sweet payoff — and is even attainable for people who don’t have many trees to tap. The rising tide of involvement is reflected in growing equipment sales, and — along with creativity from producers — has helped lead to a “steady uphill graph” in year-to-year U.S. syrup production, said Winton Pitcoff, the executive director of the North American Maple Syrup Council.

Experts acknowledge that syrup production can be a tricky boom-or-bust endeavor here, but some say regional syrup has clear economic potential that’s, well, untapped, based on hot sales and the premium prices it can command — like $15 a pint.

“There is value in small-scare sugaring,” said Hemmelgarn, at the University of Missouri, adding that every local producer she knows has sold out of their syrup. “There’s a lot more demand than supply.”

The ‘vanguard’ for syrup’s future, as winters change

The cold-dependent nature of the business means syrup production is a far bigger deal — and an industry replete with cartel-level influence — in certain northern places with an abundance of maples. (Seventy percent of maple syrup, for example, comes from Quebec. And U.S. production is dominated by Vermont, New York, and Maine, in descending order.)

Missouri and Southern Illinois are along the southern fringe of sugar maple territory, and are by no means a syrup powerhouse — not even supporting enough commercial production to generate annual state or regional data. But the region has long supported at least small-scale maple tapping, even amid mounting challenges.

Those difficulties are largely tied to warming and more unpredictable winters — which have proven problematic in recent years, including this one. In February, St. Louis’ average temperature of 43.1 degrees hovered more than 6 degrees above normal, according to analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit focused on climate science and data.

The irregular warmth is consistent with well-established, long-term trends, as greenhouse gases from fossil fuels heat the atmosphere, with Februarys warming by an average of 3.5 degrees locally, since 1970.

“The season itself has really shrunk,” said Brian Croft, the director of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, where they tap between 40 and 80 trees each winter.

He described the sugaring window narrowing over the 17 years that he’s been making syrup at the university, starting when he was a student worker. While the seasonal routine of tapping and collecting used to stretch from late December to March, he now says it’s largely confined to January and February, with “bad winters” becoming more of a trend.

The same crunch is confronting maple syrup producers all over the map. A 2019 study, published in Forest Ecology and Management, projected that the midpoint of the sap collection season will be a month earlier by the end of the century, across sugar maples’ range. The study also warned of an expected decline in the sugar content of the sap, as temperatures climb.

Meanwhile, it’s not just the syrup-making process or schedule that’s getting more complicated in an era of warmer and weirder winters. Experts say sugar maples, themselves, face a questionable future around the St. Louis region, and their range may shift northward, entirely.

“That species will really start faring worse and worse,” said Chris Evans, an extension forestry and research specialist with the University of Illinois. “We’re pushing the edge of its range.”

That shifting outlook is reflected in the 2019 study. It said that the “region of maximum sap flow” — in other words, the best belt of syrup productivity — could be expected to move north by about 250 miles, and that syrup production could virtually disappear from its southern reaches, like the St. Louis region, later this century.

Some, though, say that makes regional maple production especially interesting and important.

“As the climate warms, we’re kind of the vanguard, and we can help the northern areas, like Vermont, or Michigan, or Wisconsin,” said John Lovseth, a professor at Principia College in Elsah who leads an annual course on making maple syrup. “We can help them understand how the sugarbush responds to a changing winter.”