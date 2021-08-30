Maritz: 1, Ex-employees: 0. Judge orders documents destroyed, blocks competition

FENTON — In the fight between one of the region’s most storied private companies and some of its departed employees, a judge has thrown an early victory to the company.
U.S. district Judge Matthew Schelp has ordered a group of former Maritz employees to destroy documents the company says they took to launch a competitor.
“We know there were documents that belonged to Maritz,” the company’s general counsel, Steve Gallant, said in an exclusive interview with the Post-Dispatch.
Maritz, the 127-year-old employee incentive and corporate travel firm, filed suit April 15 against former Maritz Motivation President Drew Carter, six other former Maritz employees and the company they created, Whistle Systems LLC. Maritz accused the seven of violating noncompete agreements, soliciting Maritz employees and customers and using Maritz intellectual property to launch Whistle, which also designed employee incentive and customer loyalty programs.
The lawsuit came amid the most tumultuous time in Maritz’s history. The Fenton-based company, with a campus along Interstate 44, has long been a pillar of the St. Louis business community, but it was hammered by the pandemic’s impact on its travel and events division, forcing it to lay off hundreds of employees.
Its other major division, Motivation, was in the midst of what CEO Steve Maritz called an expensive “digital transformation” and also struggling with internal employee morale. Several former employees complained that Maritz’s reputation of loyalty to long-tenured workers was eroding under Carter, a former consultant at New York-based Alix Partners who was hired in 2017 to lead Motivation.
Maritz told employees in August last year of a new plan, “Project Phoenix,” to spin off a portion of Motivation into a new company. A week later, he scrapped the plan and confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that Carter was leaving the company.
After Carter learned the company had bagged the spinoff, he “moved forward to establish a new company which would compete directly with Maritz,” the suit alleged. Maritz later fired Carter, accusing him of soliciting customers and luring away Maritz employees, including those named in the lawsuit, to found Whistle. Maritz had considered putting Carter and those former employees in charge of the abandoned Maritz spinoff, the lawsuit said.
Gallant said Maritz discovered some company documents via the lawsuit. On July 19, the judge ordered the preliminary injunction barring Whistle from operating a customer and employee reward company.
A document destruction process, overseen by a third-party, is now largely completed, Gallant said. And Whistle has already made “substantial changes” to its website, he said, in order to comply with the injunction.
The order allows Whistle to do business designing payment processing systems in the employee incentive and customer reward industry and to sell worker training program services, lines of business Maritz says don’t directly compete with it.
Carter said in a statement that Whistle agreed so it could “focus on building the next generation of learning and payment technology.”
“Whistle continues to experience dramatic market interest and strong growth,” Carter said. “We also continue to deny the allegations and will maintain our vigorous defense of the case.”
Gallant said Maritz isn’t trying to prevent Carter and the other former Maritz employees from starting their own business — they just can’t be in direct competition with Maritz during the 12-month stretch in their noncompete agreements, a time period that Gallant said has since been extended while the lawsuit plays out.
The noncompete agreements will eventually expire, Gallant said, “but they’re never free to use information that belonged to us.”
Whistle is still fighting Maritz in court. It argues the noncompete agreements and agreements barring employees from soliciting Maritz workers are “overbroad and unreasonable.”
“Maritz sees fit to restrict its former employees, for a period of a year after their employment ends (even if they were let go, as over a thousand of Maritz employees were in 2020), from soliciting or indirectly influencing any former colleague (even those who no longer work at Maritz, if their employment ended less than 90 days previously),” Whistle argues in court documents.
Gallant said the lawsuit is only the second time Maritz has initiated litigation over non-compete agreements.
“An employer doesn’t like to sue its employees,” he said. “But you need to protect your intellectual property, and just as importantly you need to let your people know what they’re doing really matters and you really value it. ... It’s not something we took lightly.”
Gallant, a 20-year Maritz veteran who is filling in as co-president of Maritz Motivation alongside Maritz Inc.’s chief financial officer Rick Ramos, said the company culture “has changed dramatically.”
Maritz has also been building back as the economy recovers from the worst of the pandemic. Though its national headcount of about 2,000 is roughly half what it was before the pandemic, it has hired some 200 employees this year, bringing its local headcount back up to 1,400 or so.
“There’s a lot of positive momentum,” Gallant said. “It was an impossibly difficult experience. But the people here at Maritz are really cool and really resilient.”