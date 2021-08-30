Maritz: 1, Ex-employees: 0. Judge orders documents destroyed, blocks competition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The order allows Whistle to do business designing payment processing systems in the employee incentive and customer reward industry and to sell worker training program services, lines of business Maritz says don’t directly compete with it.

Carter said in a statement that Whistle agreed so it could “focus on building the next generation of learning and payment technology.”

“Whistle continues to experience dramatic market interest and strong growth,” Carter said. “We also continue to deny the allegations and will maintain our vigorous defense of the case.”

Gallant said Maritz isn’t trying to prevent Carter and the other former Maritz employees from starting their own business — they just can’t be in direct competition with Maritz during the 12-month stretch in their noncompete agreements, a time period that Gallant said has since been extended while the lawsuit plays out.

The noncompete agreements will eventually expire, Gallant said, “but they’re never free to use information that belonged to us.”

Whistle is still fighting Maritz in court. It argues the noncompete agreements and agreements barring employees from soliciting Maritz workers are “overbroad and unreasonable.”