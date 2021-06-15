Maritz, after tumultuous year, welcomes employees back

FENTON — Hundreds converged on a plaza during lunch hour Tuesday, waiting in line for food trucks and hugging co-workers they hadn't seen in months.
It was the first time that many Maritz Holdings Inc. employees were together at the Fenton headquarters after a tough year. The corporate events, travel and incentive company furloughed or laid off 1,000 local employees as business tanked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was clear what had to be done. But that doesn't make it any less emotionally agonizing," Chairman and CEO Steve Maritz said in an interview. "We learned a lot during this pandemic."
The 127-year-old company has survived two world wars, the Great Depression and 9/11. But COVID-19's impact hit harder and lasted longer than any other upheaval, said Maritz, who owns the firm. In turn, the company's troubles illustrated how ruthlessly the pandemic battered many St. Louis-area businesses.
Now, the company is hiring hundreds as it strives to rebuild.
Maritz contracts with large corporations to provide employee incentives, corporate travel and events, and loyalty programs. Nearly overnight, Maritz said, revenue at his company's travel and events business, Maritz Global Events, fell 80%.
“This was the only time that what we do was outlawed,” he said. “It became, essentially, illegal to hold a gathering. In a matter of a week, all of our demand collapsed.”
The dramatic and prolonged decline of the company's biggest business prompted what Maritz called a "financial reckoning." The company cut pay, then furloughed employees, and finally had to lay off hundreds.
Maritz lays off hundreds in wake of coronavirus, but former employees say problems have been brewing
Maritz's employee motivation business had been going through a "digital transformation," but former employees didn't mesh with new leadership.
David Peckinpaugh, president at Maritz Global Events, said the company tried to maintain contact with furloughed and laid-off workers. Peckinpaugh points to the struggles the hospitality and airline industries have also had with hiring and bringing employees back. But with business returning, Maritz has to staff up.
"Our clients are understanding, but at the end of the day they also expect us to perform like we always have," Peckinpaugh said.
Maritz has hired 175 employees since Jan. 1 and are hiring "hundreds more" soon, he said. Full pay was also restored at the beginning of the year. The company now employs around 1,400 locally, and of the new hires, 94% were former employees, executives said. Companywide — Maritz has five offices across the U.S. — there are nearly 2,000 employees. The company employed around 1,750 in Fenton in 2016, and 4,000 companywide at the start of 2020.
Maritz built a digital practice during the pandemic that executives said will become part of the company's strategy moving forward. It's an expectation clients demand now, Maritz said.
"Our challenge then was getting rid of people and cutting costs," Maritz said. "Our challenge now is finding people, and getting them productive quickly to meet the demands of our clients because that demand is coming back hard and fast."
Michael Ley joined the company two weeks ago. He wasn't looking to leave his former job when he was recruited by Maritz to work in automation. But he liked the culture and his co-workers, some of whom he got to meet before joining.
He worked from home at his previous job and said he's glad Maritz has reopened its campus.
“I’m an in-the-office guy," Ley said.
Greg Bogue, who leads experience, brand and design for the travel business, worked in the office three to four days a week during the pandemic. He's noticed the parking lot fill with cars as employees have trickled back into the office.
“We’ve seen pent-up demand here. We’ll see that in our business," Bogue said. "People are ready to get back.”