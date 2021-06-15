Maritz, after tumultuous year, welcomes employees back

The dramatic and prolonged decline of the company's biggest business prompted what Maritz called a "financial reckoning." The company cut pay, then furloughed employees, and finally had to lay off hundreds.

David Peckinpaugh, president at Maritz Global Events, said the company tried to maintain contact with furloughed and laid-off workers. Peckinpaugh points to the struggles the hospitality and airline industries have also had with hiring and bringing employees back. But with business returning, Maritz has to staff up.

"Our clients are understanding, but at the end of the day they also expect us to perform like we always have," Peckinpaugh said.

Maritz has hired 175 employees since Jan. 1 and are hiring "hundreds more" soon, he said. Full pay was also restored at the beginning of the year. The company now employs around 1,400 locally, and of the new hires, 94% were former employees, executives said. Companywide — Maritz has five offices across the U.S. — there are nearly 2,000 employees. The company employed around 1,750 in Fenton in 2016, and 4,000 companywide at the start of 2020.

Maritz built a digital practice during the pandemic that executives said will become part of the company's strategy moving forward. It's an expectation clients demand now, Maritz said.