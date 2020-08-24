 Skip to main content
Maritz to furlough another 49
Maritz to furlough another 49

Maritz campus in Fenton

The Maritz campus along I-44 in Fenton on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

FENTON — Maritz will furlough another 49 employees from its Fenton headquarters, according to a notice filed with the state.

The furloughs, which began Friday and may only be temporary, are on top of at least 475 furloughs the company expects to make permanent starting in October. Former employees say hundreds more were laid off in June, though the company won't confirm the exact number. As many as 1,750 people worked at its Fenton campus in 2016. 

Maritz, which relies in large part on corporate travel and events, has been devastated by the pandemic and the downturn in travel and conferences. The 125-year-old firm's other major division designs employee incentive programs and had been struggling prior to the pandemic.

