Market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic could derail some pending mergers

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has virtually eliminated shaking hands. Its economic impact now has investors doubting whether many companies who shook on mergers and acquisitions will see them completed.

Traders and fund managers say the spread between agreed deal prices and subsequent trading in the stock of the acquisition targets is the widest they have come across.

"I have been doing this for 25 years, and I have never seen panic like this coming out of merger arbitrage spreads," said Roy Behren, managing member of Westchester Capital Management, which has $4.1 billion in assets under management, most of it invested in merger arbitrage.

Shares of acquisition targets typically trade at a small discount to the deal price in the period between the announcement of a transaction and its completion, pricing in risks such as the possibility that regulators will block it or that the financing for it will fall through.

However, deal price spreads widened dramatically this month, even though no deal has collapsed.

This is because investors fretted that the rout in the markets and the expected economic downturn will make it more likely that acquirers will try to walk away from deals, or that they will lose the financing to complete them.