‘Market’s just red hot’: Scramble for private jets makes prices soar, seats scarce

Charter companies are looking to buy more planes to meet demand, and planemakers like Cessna are announcing new models and ramping up production. But, right now, even those with the money to buy planes outright have to do some searching.

“The market’s just red hot,” said Kirk Blomgren, aircraft sales director at Meisinger Aviation in Chesterfield. “If you get any inventory, it’s gone.”

The arrival of the pandemic sent private flights into a tailspin with the rest of aviation last spring. But after shutdowns ceased, charter services found themselves swarmed with people looking to get back in the air without having to share it with strangers and their germs. Industry executives said many of them were new customers, traveling for fun, who previously balked at the cost — it can cost upwards of $20,000 now, for example, for a round-trip flight with space for nine from St. Louis to New York. The leisure passengers filled gaps left by dormant business travel.

Flight costs dropped, too, helped along by Congress: The first federal coronavirus relief act suspended the tax on private flights for the year. “The time to invest in private jet travel is NOW,” Magellan Jets said on its website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}