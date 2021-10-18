‘Market’s just red hot’: Scramble for private jets makes prices soar, seats scarce

CHESTERFIELD — Not even money can guarantee a flight when you want it these days.
With commercial airlines buckling under the stress of the pandemic, wealthy travelers have been flocking to private jets for refuge. But the fading pandemic has driven demand to such heights that even the well-heeled are having to get in line.
“We have turned down more trips in the last two weeks than I would like,” said Cindy Retzer, charter coordinator at American Air Charter, which is based at Spirit of St. Louis Airport. “We just don’t have enough airplanes.”
It is a conundrum for an industry advertising bespoke service catering to customers’ every need. Industry executives are thrilling in new business and scrambling to accommodate it, but it’s flooding the system in the meantime. Providers across the industry are running up against the same ceiling.
NetJets, the largest private-plane operator in the world, is waitlisting new customers as it works through the highest demand it’s seen in its 57-year history. Vista Global’s XO program is requiring bookings three days in advance instead of the usual 24 hours. Others are urging customers to book holiday travel early and let them know if their travel dates are flexible, because peak days book so quickly.
Charter companies are looking to buy more planes to meet demand, and planemakers like Cessna are announcing new models and ramping up production. But, right now, even those with the money to buy planes outright have to do some searching.
“The market’s just red hot,” said Kirk Blomgren, aircraft sales director at Meisinger Aviation in Chesterfield. “If you get any inventory, it’s gone.”
The arrival of the pandemic sent private flights into a tailspin with the rest of aviation last spring. But after shutdowns ceased, charter services found themselves swarmed with people looking to get back in the air without having to share it with strangers and their germs. Industry executives said many of them were new customers, traveling for fun, who previously balked at the cost — it can cost upwards of $20,000 now, for example, for a round-trip flight with space for nine from St. Louis to New York. The leisure passengers filled gaps left by dormant business travel.
Flight costs dropped, too, helped along by Congress: The first federal coronavirus relief act suspended the tax on private flights for the year. “The time to invest in private jet travel is NOW,” Magellan Jets said on its website.
By last fall, the sector had nearly returned to pre-pandemic form even as airlines continued to slump. And this year has been even better: Consultancy Argus International said July was the busiest month ever for private aviation, followed by August. October could surpass them both.
“I think some people tried it one or two times and said, ‘Maybe we can make this work,’” said John Bales, aviation director at Spirit of St. Louis Airport.
It made sense to Doug Tieber, a retired restaurateur from Town and Country who uses Spirit Jets to take trips with his family about every other month. “People are fed up with the people arguing and fights and the airport hassles and cancellations,” he said.
The boom has led to some concerns: Passengers surveyed by industry tracker Private Jet Card Comparisons in July complained of two- and three-hour delays, billing errors and problems with catered food and drink. Amanda Applegate, a partner at aviation law firm Aerlex Law Group, said she received 10 calls last month alone from clients who were unhappy with their service.
“In good times I don’t get any calls or at most one or two every six months or so,” Applegate said.
Companies say help is on the way. NetJets says it’s hiring hundreds of pilots and spending $2.5 billion to buy more than 100 new jets by the end of 2022. Smaller firms are talking with jet owners looking to rent out their planes to take advantage of the boom.
“A lot of people are talking about putting their planes on charter to earn some revenue to help offset their operating costs,” Retzer said. “Hopefully we’ll be adding to our fleet.”
Whether the demand will remain so elevated is not clear. Even as some manufacturers ramp up operations, some, like Learjet maker Bombardier, is biding its time, wary of another bubble like the one before the 2009 financial crisis, which left builders in the lurch.
But private jets can be a tough habit to kick.
“Once you start,” Retzer said, “you never want to go commercial again.”
Reuters news service contributed to this report.