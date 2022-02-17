Maryland Heights approves rail project that angered Chesterfield residents, officials

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Nearly 200 residents attended the City Council meeting Thursday, including dozens who were angry over a company’s proposal to build an auto shipping facility in bottomlands below a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Residents from Maryland Heights and Chesterfield spoke in opposition in person and online of the project that they said would worsen noise along a railroad that cuts through both cities and cause home values to plummet.

“You should be outraged at this,” said Chesterfield resident McLeod Patton, who leads River Bend Association, a group that represents the hundreds of homeowners on the bluffs overlooking the site.

Ultimately, the Maryland Heights City Council voted to approve the proposal, overturning its planning commission’s decision not to recommend the project.

Cities have to walk a fine line between their zoning rules and those developments they think are good for their communities. Zoning rules can be used against a municipality: Creve Coeur was sued last year for not allowing a QuikTrip gas station to be built over fears of increased traffic. A St. Louis County Circuit judge ruled in the developer’s favor, ordering the city to issue a permit.

Precision Vehicle Holding, based in Wayne, Michigan, wants to rezone the 91 acres between Hog Hollow Road and River Valley Drive to allow the company to marshal, store and distribute 752 vehicles from the Wentzville GM plant by rail and road. It plans to build a 3,500-square-foot office building and a 9,500-square-foot truck repair shop. About 25 people would be employed, according to plans filed with the city of Maryland Heights.

In its application, the company told the city it would operate from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. but said at Thursday’s meeting that it would not run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The site, in southwestern Maryland Heights, sits on the border with Chesterfield, where some 388 homes overlook the bottomlands. The railroad runs from Union — bifurcating Maryland Heights before running through Creve Coeur, Overland, Pagedale and St. Louis city.

The Maryland Heights plan commission declined to recommend the project last month over concerns Precision’s facility would negatively impact those residents since the city could not restrict the railroad’s overnight hours of operations.

Precision, which did not respond to a request for comment, filed an appeal with the Maryland Heights council last week, saying the commission “exceeded its authority” because only the federal Surface Transportation Board controls rail.

Chesterfield neighborhood group River Bend Association hired attorney John Nations, the former chief of Bi-State Development and a former mayor, to represent it before Maryland Heights. And the city of Chesterfield passed a resolution last week opposing the project, a measure that city’s council members acknowledged has no legal backing but that underscores what’s at stake.

“Why pit city against city for a project that appears to have no benefit? I don’t understand it,” said Chesterfield City Council member Barbara McGuinness. “It shocks the conscience.”

Nations criticized Precision’s appeal in a letter Tuesday to the Maryland Heights council, saying the federal agency does not have jurisdiction here because Precision is not a rail carrier.

Precision’s attorney, Rob Epstein of Spencer Fane, said at Thursday’s meeting the project would be “no different than a car dealership ... just with rail access.” He downplayed Chesterfield residents’ concerns of noise and criticized Chesterfield for getting involved.

“I can’t remember when I saw another municipality have the temerity to tell you all what to do,” Epstein said.

Gail Choate, who lives above the bluffs and is the former acting director of planning for St. Louis County, said the intensity and scale of the project is inappropriate next to subdivisions.

Choate grew up in the neighborhood and returned here in 1995. She said there’s a nice blend of empty nesters and growing families.

Building the rail switch yard here, she said, “would be precedent-setting for an established residential area in the region.”

Katherine Spung and her family have lived here since 2015, and have loved making friends with other young families in the neighborhood. Her family didn’t mind the railroad, but the tracks now emit a high-pitched screeching noise when trains go by — a change, Spung said, that happened after a derailment here in 2016.

She and her husband are concerned about the noise worsening if the Precision project is approved and worry about losing the enjoyment of their home.

“My husband and I are floating the (question of): Do we get out before values tank or do we stick around to see how it bad it gets?” Spung said. “A lot of people feel the same, I think.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.