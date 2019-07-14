MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The city has closed its Aquaport until mechanical issues can be corrected.
City officials posted this "pool closed" notice on the city's website Sunday:
Due to mechanical issues, Aquaport will be closed until further notice. Once repairs are completed, we will announce the reopening date. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
The pool complex at 2344 McKelvey Road features a 150-foot flume slide and the Extreme Bowl, a funnel-shaped basin that swirls swimmers around before dropping them in the water.